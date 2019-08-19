BREAKING: NYPD Fires Officer Involved in Chokehold Death of Eric Garner

Odor Advisory Issued in Coachella Valley Due to Rotten-Egg Smell From Salton Sea

Posted 7:22 AM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40AM, August 19, 2019
The Salton Sea, which straddles Imperial and Riverside counties, is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )

An odor advisory was issued Sunday for the Salton Sea area in Riverside County due to elevated levels of a gas that smells like rotten eggs, according to state air regulators.

The advisory was issued for the Coachella Valley and will remain in effect until at least Monday because of winds from the south, with peak concentrations of hydrogen sulfide emissions occurring in the morning hours, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement.

“Hourly average concentrations of hydrogen sulfide peaked [Sunday] morning at 239 parts per billion immediately downwind of the Salton Sea – at a monitor close to the shore, in an area with little population,” the district said.

The standard for outdoor levels of hydrogen sulfide is 30 parts per billion over one hour. At that level, most individuals can smell the odor and some may experience symptoms such as headaches and nausea, the district said. However, those symptoms are temporary and do not cause any long-term health effects.

