Odor Advisory Issued in Coachella Valley Due to Rotten-Egg Smell From Salton Sea

An odor advisory was issued Sunday for the Salton Sea area in Riverside County due to elevated levels of a gas that smells like rotten eggs, according to state air regulators.

The advisory was issued for the Coachella Valley and will remain in effect until at least Monday because of winds from the south, with peak concentrations of hydrogen sulfide emissions occurring in the morning hours, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement.

“Hourly average concentrations of hydrogen sulfide peaked [Sunday] morning at 239 parts per billion immediately downwind of the Salton Sea – at a monitor close to the shore, in an area with little population,” the district said.

The standard for outdoor levels of hydrogen sulfide is 30 parts per billion over one hour. At that level, most individuals can smell the odor and some may experience symptoms such as headaches and nausea, the district said. However, those symptoms are temporary and do not cause any long-term health effects.

For those in the Coachella Valley you may notice a sulfur odor coming from the Salton Sea. This occurs from time to time. For more information follow the link in the message from @SouthCoastAQMD https://t.co/NPv29SMR2K — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 19, 2019

