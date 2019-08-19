Odor of Flammable Vapors Prompts Evacuations in Hyde Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hazardous materials experts with the Los Angeles Fire Department are working a scene after residents reported an odor of possibly flammable vapors in Hyde Park on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the area of 2820 W. Slauson Avenue around 5:30 p.m., and are working to determine the source of the smell.

At this time, there is no fire, nor illnesses reported.

LAFD has asked occupants from the investigation site and two adjacent buildings to leave the immediate area until it is deemed safe.

LAFD said those occupants are waiting nearby, and may be taken to a remote shelter if necessary.

Slauson Avenue between 6th and 8th avenues is fully closed as the investigation continues.