Oxnard Man, 53, Found Dead Inside Ventura County Jail Cell

An Oxnard man was found dead inside his cell at a Ventura County jail, authorities said Monday.

Deputies found Robert Raymond Bustamante, 53, unresponsive about 10:50 a.m. Sunday at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility located along Victoria Avenue, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical staff at the jail were summoned and paramedics were also called to Bustamante’s cell but he was pronounced dead at 11:21 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

His cause of death remains under investigation by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. No other details have been released.

Last year, two other men died while in custody at the same jail — Jeffrey Kibler, 53, was fatally beaten in September while Michael Larios Torres, 61, was killed the following month. Authorities have said fellow inmates are suspected in the killings of both men.