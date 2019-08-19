Person Armed With Handgun Fatally Shot in Confrontation With Officers Near Pacoima, Police Say

A person armed with a handgun was shot and killed in a confrontation with officers near Pacoima Monday, Los Angeles police said.

Police responded to a report of a family dispute in the 13000 block of Ottoman Street in the Arleta neighborhood around 4:35 p.m.

At the scene, officers encountered a person who produced a handgun, at which point an officer opened fire, police said in a tweet.

The person then fled on foot to nearby homes and into an alley, at which point an officer opened fire again. The person was struck and fell to the ground.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the subject dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

The person’s identity has not been released.