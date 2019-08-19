Search on for Inmate Who Walked Away From Reentry Program in Los Angeles

Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped a reentry program in Los Angeles Monday.

Brandon Martin walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility about 1:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Local law enforcement agencies were alerted and began to search for Martin, 34.

He had arrived at the facility onJuly 18 and is serving a two year eight month sentence for possessing or owning a firearm as a felon or addict and receiving stolen property. He was scheduled to be released on probation on Sept. 4, 2020.

Martin is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Martin or knows about his whereabouts is asked to call a local law enforcement agency or 911.