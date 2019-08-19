South L.A. Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Armed Robberies of Postal Trucks, Stealing Nearly $240K

A South Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing postal trucks at gunpoint, stealing nearly $240,000 in heists he executed with his half-brother, a former U.S. Postal Service employee, according to federal prosecutors.

Myron Crosby, a resident of the South L.A. neighborhood of Athens, admitted in a plea agreement to taking part in two robberies last year — one in February and another in March, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He pleaded guilty to one felony count of robbery of U.S. property and faces up to 25 years in federal prison when he is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 25.

Crosby, 28, conspired with other robbers to target trucks leaving two Los Angeles-area postal offices where his half brother, William Crosby IV, had previously worked.

As a former USPS supervisor, William Crosby knew when the agency’s trucks would be transporting cash from sales of money orders and USPS merchandise, federal prosecutors said.

A July 2018 grand jury indictment charging the two men states that such information is not known to all USPS employees.

On Feb. 1, 2018, Myron Crosby acted as the lookout when he and his co-conspirators robbed a USPS truck leaving the Wagner Post Office, located in an area of the South Bay that borders Inglewood.

He admitted the robbers used a white minivan to block the truck just outside the post office while one of them threatened the driver and stole $37,658 in cash, according to federal prosecutors.

Weeks later, on March 1, 2018, he conspired with the other robbers to target another truck — this time, one leaving the Dockweiler Post Office in the Exposition Park neighborhood of South L.A.

Prosecutors said Myron Crosby admitted to renting a Mercedes-Benz SUV the day of the robbery and using it to box in a USPS truck as it exited the southbound 110 Freeway at Slauson Avenue.

While he was doing this, one of his co-conspirators got out of another vehicle and brandished a gun “to control the USPS driver,” the DOJ states in a news release.

The robber stole $72,563 in cash, according to Crosby’s plea agreement, and he admitted the robbery crew stole $110,221 from USPS.

Crosby’s half-brother and co-defendant, 32-year-old William Crosby IV of Inglewood, pleaded guilty to felony counts of robbery of U.S. property and using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime on July 31.

The Inglewood man admitted in a plea agreement to conspiring with others on a burglary and the robberies of two postal trucks between August 2017 and March 2018, which left USPS with cash losses of $238,457, according to federal prosecutors.

He faces a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment when he is sentenced on Oct. 28.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Secret Service continue to investigate the case as it involves other co-conspirators and additional robberies.