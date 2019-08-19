BREAKING: NYPD Fires Officer Involved in Chokehold Death of Eric Garner

Spoken Dreams: Bailee Payne, Aspiring Actress/Film & Television Wrtier

Posted 8:19 AM, August 19, 2019, by

Bailee Payne is an aspiring actress and film and television writer. She was born in a small town in Minnesota. The daughter of a minister, Bailee grew up in a very conservative and religious household. Needless to say, when Bailee told her mother she wanted to attend a boarding school for performing arts so that she could pursue a career as an actress in Hollywood, it didn’t go over well.

However, Bailee would end up attending that school for a short time, and while there, her mind began to open up to new ideas that challenged the ideals of her fundamentalist upbringing. It was a culture shock for Bailee, and she put her dreams of being an actress aside after experiencing an identity crisis. She ended up attending a fundamentalist college in Oklahoma, but a seed had been planted. Bailee realized that her beliefs no longer aligned with the ones of her religious upbringing. Her dreams of moving to Los Angeles and pursuing a career in film and television were reignited, and she took the leap. Since then, her journey has been one of self-discovery, healing, and reconciliation.

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS
Twitter: @KTLAPodcasts
Instagram: @KTLAPodcasts
Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.