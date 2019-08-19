× Video Shows Orange County Teens Give Nazi Salute as German WWII-Era Song Plays

A video showing a group of Orange County teenagers giving a Nazi salute as a German World War II-era song plays in the background surfaced Monday and quickly sparked outrage.

The video shows about 10 boys, reportedly from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, standing in what appears to be a banquet room giving the stiff-armed salute used in Nazi Germany. A song, written by German composer Herms Niel during Hitler’s ascent to power in Germany, plays in the background. At least one of the boys begins singing as others laugh.

The video, taken during an awards ceremony last year, was originally posted to Instagram by a student and since has been removed, according to the Daily Beast.

A Garden Grove Unified School District spokesperson told the Daily Beast that school administrators first became aware of the incident and video in March, about four months after it was recorded. The spokesperson declined to comment about whether any students had been disciplined as a result of the incident.

