3 in Custody Following Car-to-Car Shooting on Downtown Los Angeles Freeway

Three people are in custody after a car-to-car shooting on a freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on the eastbound 10 Freeway transition road to the northbound 110 Freeway.

The gunfire came from a vehicle with three suspects inside that targeted a car with five occupants, a California Highway Patrol officer at the scene said.

Authorities arrived to find both vehicles wrecked at the scene and were trying to determine if the gunfire came before or after the cars crashed.

Several shell casings have been found indicating multiple shots were fired, the officer said.

Three men in the suspect vehicle fled on foot from the site of the crash.

They were all taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. after being located near West Pico Boulevard and L.A. Live Way, Officer Tony Polizzi said.

The weapon used in the incident has not been found.

Investigators have brought in K-9 units to search for evidence.

None of the victims were injured in the shooting and all five remained at the scene, the officer said.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the eastbound and westbound transition lanes to the northbound 110 Freeway during the investigation.