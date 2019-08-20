3 Women Sue Estate of Jeffrey Epstein, Alleging Rape and Other Forced Sex Acts

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Three women are suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and others in lawsuits that cite rape and other forced sex acts while he served a Florida jail sentence and assaults that stretched to 2014.

The lawsuits in Manhattan federal court were filed Tuesday on behalf of women who remained anonymous. They sought unspecified damages.

The lawsuits say two women were 17 and the third woman was 20 when they said they were sexually assaulted by Epstein. All said they were also coerced into giving Epstein sexual massages.

One woman maintains Epstein forced her to marry another woman.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Epstein’s estate.

Epstein killed himself in his New York prison cell on Aug. 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Court records show he signed a will just two days before his suicide, leaving behind an estate valued at more than $577 million — including cash totaling more than $56 million.

