× Authorities ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed in Riverside Hit-and-Run Crash; Driver Sought

The coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a young man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash the previous night in Riverside.

Marcos Figueroa, 20, of Riverside was crossing the 8900 block of Indiana Avenue about 8:25 p.m. Monday when was struck by a car traveling eastbound, according to authorities.

Figueroa died after being taken to Riverside Community Hospital.

Police initially described the victim as being 19 years old before his name was released by the coroner’s office.

Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene without stopping to render help to the dying man, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Indiana.

The car is described as a newer model dark blue or black Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic, according to the release.

Police did not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective G. Matthew at 951-826-8724 or gmatthews@riversideca.gov.