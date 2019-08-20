Authorities Investigate Man Accused of Looking at Young Girls Inside Vehicles at Victorville Gas Station

Police are investigating a man who was accused on social media of looking at young girls inside vehicles at a Victorville gas station, officials said Tuesday.

Cyrus Cook, 39, was arrested for a felony parole violation on Monday, police said, and is not currently facing arrest or charges in connection with any sex crimes.

However, a social media post that includes Cook’s photo alleges he was at a gas station located at a corner of La Paz Drive and was “looking at young girls inside of vehicles at the location and masturbating,” according to a new release from the Victorville Police Department.

Police are following up on the post and are reaching out to the public in search of possible victims of Cook.

Anyone who may have been a victim or witnessed the alleged crimes is asked to contact Sgt. S. Allen at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-500 1. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-782-7463or visit www.wetip.com.