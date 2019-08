Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been 30 years since the B-2 Stealth Bomber debuted in Palmdale. To celebrate its legacy, the Northrop Grumman facility pulled the aircraft out for its high security hangar and held a ceremony on Tuesday with some of the aircraft's original pilots.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 20, 2019.