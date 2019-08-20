× Boys, 14, Arrested on Suspicion of Carjacking Man in 1991 Honda While Armed With Gun in Palmdale

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly carjacking a man in a 1991 Honda Accord while armed with a gun in Palmdale.

The incident was reported about 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of 20th Street East.

The victim told Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that two males dressed in dark clothing and armed with a silver semiautomatic handgun stole his car and headed south on 20th Street East, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

About an hour later, deputies found the stolen car before the suspects abandoned it on a drive way along the same street where it was stolen.

The teens ran away in opposite directions.

Officials searched the area between 20th Street East and Avenue R-4 as well as 17th Street East and Avenue R-8.

With the help of a sheriff’s helicopter, authorities found the teens and they were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies searched the suspects but the gun used in the crime was not found, officials said.

The teens were booked on suspicion of carjacking. Only their ages were released.

No further details about the incident were released Tuesday.