Confident LAUSD Kindergartner Predicts He’ll Make 11 New Friends on First Day of School

The first day of school is often scary for kindergartners but 5-year-old Cash appeared confident as he headed into Van Deene Avenue Elementary School in Torrance Tuesday.

“How many friends do you think you’re going to make today?” Cash was asked as he stood in front of his school with a sign reading, “Cash’s 1st Day of Kindergarten 2019.”

“A lot,” he quickly answered. Then clarified, “Like 11.”

Cash, who said he was ready to learn his numbers and ABCs, then gave a few high-fives and hugged his mom.

The first day of school was a little more difficult for Cash's mom, who brought her own mother along for emotional support. “I’m sad and happy all at the same time,” she said.

Eventually, with three Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders rooting them on, mom took Cash by the hand and walked him to class.

Tuesday marks the first day of school for about 600,000 LAUSD students.