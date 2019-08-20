Creative Back to School Lunch Ideas With Actress & Author Haylie Duff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author of the blog/book “The Real Girls Kitchen” Haylie Duff joined us live with back to school lunch ideas. For Haylie, cooking for her family has always been in her DNA. The actress, author, designer and mom of two loves to get creative in the kitchen and serve her family delicious and wholesome meals she can feel proud of, but without sacrificing quality time spent with her husband and girls. Once again, Haylie cookbook is called The Real Girl’s kitchen. It’s available on Amazon.

You can also visit her website or follow her on social media.

For the lunch recipes Haylie covered in the segment today, see below.

Vegetable Frittata Minis

Ingredients

8 large eggs

½ cup milk

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried basil

1 8-ounce can mixed vegetables, drained

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray mini muffin tins (to make 36 mini) with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl beat eggs, milk, salt, pepper and basil to blend well. Stir in mixed vegetables and Parmesan cheese.

Fill prepared pans with egg mixture. Bake until egg mixture puffs and is just set in center, about 8 to 10 minutes.

With rubber spatula, loosen frittatas from muffin cups and slide onto a platter.

Tuna Chickpea Sliders

Ingredients

1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 5-oz cans tuna in vegetable oil, drained

2 green onions, chopped

1 egg

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

3-4 Tbsp olive oil, divided

Green Chili Aioli:

1 4-oz diced green chiles, drained

3 garlic cloves

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup fresh parsley leaves

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Butter lettuce

Slider buns

Preparation

In a food processor, pulse chickpeas, green onions, parsley, salt and pepper until chickpeas are chunky, but broken down. Add tuna, egg, mayonnaise and process until smooth, scraping down the sides, if needed. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop balls of mixture and drop onto a parchment lined sheet tray. Push down to form a patty. Repeat with remaining mixture and place in refrigerator to firm up, about 30 minutes.

In a large skillet, on medium high heat, add 2 tbsp olive oil. When oil is hot, add tuna patties and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until crispy and golden brown. Cook patties in batches, if needed.

Enjoy sliders wrapped in butter lettuce or on slider buns. Serve with green chili aioli.

Aioli:

In a food processor, add all ingredients for aioli. Process until smooth. Refrigerated until ready to use. Will keep for 5-6 days in the refrigerator.

Vegetable Stromboli

Ingredients

1 14-16 oz package ready to bake pizza dough

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 cup canned pizza sauce

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup canned fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained

1 3.8 oz can sliced black olives, drained

1-2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped basil

Optional: 1 cup canned mushrooms, 8-10 slices pepperoni

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or brush lightly with one tablespoon olive oil.

Stretch the pizza dough thinly on the baking sheet to form an even rectangle. Spread canned pizza sauce on top, followed by red pepper flakes, canned fire roasted diced tomatoes, canned sliced black olives, mozzarella cheese and basil.

Starting on one side, roll the dough and filling carefully until it resembles a jelly roll. Tuck each side in and make sure that the seam is on the bottom. Brush with remaining olive oil, make a few 1 -inch slits at the top for steam to escape, and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with extra canned pizza sauce, basil and finely grated Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Burrito Salad

Ingredients

Salad:

1 small head romaine lettuce, torn into small pieces

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 cup rotisserie chicken -or- 1 10-ounce can chicken breast chunks, drained and flaked

1 10-ounce can corn kernels, drained

1 4.25-ounce can diced green chilies, drained

1 2.2-ounce can sliced ripe olives, drained

Dressing:

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Salad: In large platter or individual bowls, place lettuce leaves. Top with brown rice, black beans, diced tomatoes, chicken, corn, green chilies and black olives.

Dressing: In small bowl combine lime juice and cilantro; whisk in olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle dressing over salad.

Baked Chicken Taquitos

Ingredients

3 cups rotisserie chicken, finely shredded -or- 6 5-oz cans chicken, drained

1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 8-oz can sliced carrots

1 cup can corn

1 cup can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 4-oz can mild diced green chiles

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 tsp kosher salt

12 6-inch flour or corn tortillas

Canola spray

Mixed greens (optional)

Salsa (optional)

Guacamole (optional)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450° F degrees. Spray a baking sheet or baking dish with canola spray.

In a large mixing bowl, combine chicken, cheddar cheese, carrots, corn, black beans, chiles, cream cheese and salt. Mix until well combined.

If using corn tortillas, warm in a paper towel for 35 seconds in the microwave. Fill each tortilla with 4 tablespoons of chicken mixture and roll.

Place the Taquitos seam side down on baking sheet/baking dish. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until tortillas have golden edges.

Place mixed greens on a large platter and sprinkle with leftover beans and corn. Place Taquitos over greens and top with salsa and guacamole. Or, serve on a platter with salsa and guacamole as dips.