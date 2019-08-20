CSU Fullerton Stabbing: Search Continues for Man Who Killed Retired Administrator on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continued Tuesday for the person who stabbed and killed a retired California State University Fullerton administrator whose body was found inside a vehicle at a campus parking lot the previous morning.

Fullerton police identified the victim as 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan of Hacienda Heights, whom they believe was targeted in the attack.

Chan served as the school's director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education from 2009 until he retired in 2017, according to Cal State Fullerton. He returned to the university as a special consultant in early 2019.

Police responded to the parking lot near the College Park building around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the head, Lt. Jon Radus said Monday. They found the victim inside an Infiniti sedan with stab wounds all over his body, the lieutenant added. Chan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bomb squad with the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported finding an "incendiary device" inside a backpack under the victim's car, Radus said. While the bag also had items that could be used to stab and kidnap someone, investigators did not find the weapon used in the attack, the lieutenant said.

An extensive search in Fullerton and the immediate areas were unsuccessful Monday.

Police described the assailant as an Asian man in his mid-20s with black hair and wearing black shirt and pants. He was last spotted heading east on Nutwood Avenue, according to police.

The killing happened as the campus prepared for the first day of classes on Saturday.

Authorities said staffers and students can expect to see law enforcement presence on campus over the following week. They asked anyone with information about the incident to call Fullerton police at 714-738-8600.