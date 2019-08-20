Dolores Huerta Arrested in Fresno During Protest Seeking Raise for County Home Care Workers

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta marches during an International Women's Strike rally on March 08, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Labor leader Dolores Huerta has been arrested along with seven other union members during a protest to demand a raise for Fresno county home care workers.

The Fresno Bee reports sheriff deputies put Huerta and the others in plastic handcuffs and removed them Tuesday from the entrance to the Board of Supervisors chambers, where supervisors were holding a closed meeting.

Huerta and members of the Service Employees International Union 2015 were by chanting and ringing cowbells outside the meeting when they were arrested for failing to disperse and other charges.

The union says county caregivers make minimum wage, which is $12, and have not received a raise in 10 years.

The 89-year-old Huerta has been arrested nearly two dozen times while participating in civil disobedience actions.

