Dump Truck Crashes Into Pacoima Apartment Building; 3 Hurt

A dump truck crashed into a building in Pacoima Tuesday, leaving the driver and two others with minor injuries, authorities said.

The collision was reported just after 4 p.m. at 12850 West Branford St., a two-story residential building.

Two injured women were evaluated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital in "good condition," according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Meanwhile, the male truck driver declined medical care.

One of the women was in a silver sedan when she was hurt, and the other woman was inside a first-floor apartment of the building, fire officials said.

Sky5 was over the scene at 4:40 p.m. as first responders huddled around an area where the truck had smashed into the building, with only its lower half sticking out.

"Firefighters are meticulously searching the building to make certain there are no hazards or others injured," the department said in an alert at 4:45 p.m.

By that time, water and gas utilities at the building had been secured, according to authorities. Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were expected to arrive shortly after 5:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.