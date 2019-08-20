Fearing for His Mom’s Life, Florida Boy Stabs Man With Scissors to Make Him Stop Beating Her: Sheriff

Authorities in Florida say an 11-year-old boy stabbed a man with scissors to get him to stop beating the boy’s mother.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the boy feared for his mother’s life.

Deputies says 44-year-old Panagiotis Karamanlis pulled the woman’s hair, held her to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times after they got into an argument over text messages.

The attack took place in front of the woman’s two children, ages 10 and 11.

An affidavit alleges Karamanlis denied punching the woman, but she had bruises on her face. However, deputies say he did admit to pulling the woman’s hair and pulling her to the ground.

Another affidavit in the case states the victim begged him to stop, saying “Don’t do this in front of the kids,” and the younger child was later treated for an anxiety attack.

The boy stabbed Karamanlis twice in the back, according to the affidavit.

Karamanlis was charged with battery and child abuse. The extent of his injuries wasn’t clear.

Online court records show there was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold on Karamanlis. No attorney was listed for him.

