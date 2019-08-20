× Former L.A. Official Was Getting Paid Thousands by City Hall While Illegally Lobbying, Documents Show

Los Angeles’ planning department was paying its former top executive more than $18,000 a month in consulting fees during the period when he was illegally lobbying managers in that same agency on behalf of real estate developers, documents show.

Former planning director Michael LoGrande recently admitted to violating city ethics laws by lobbying planning department officials just months after leaving his job running the agency. Under the city’s “revolving door” rules, certain officials are barred from lobbying elected officials, high-level managers and other decision makers within one year of leaving city employment.

Three of the four violations took place in early 2016, while LoGrande was under contract with the city to provide “strategic advice” on various planning issues, a Times review of documents found.

The Ethics Commission voted Tuesday to fine LoGrande $281,250, the largest penalty levied against a current or former city employee. It is the biggest fine ever imposed for a city revolving door case.

