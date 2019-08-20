× Former Rancho Palos Verdes Inspector Convicted of Secretly Recording in Bathrooms at City Hall, Starbucks

A former city building inspector pleaded no contest Tuesday to planting a camera in bathrooms at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall and a nearby Starbucks to secretly record dozens of people last year, prosecutors said.

Andrew James Jensen, 50, of Huntington Beach, had been employed by the affluent coastal town several years when he began hiding the device in restrooms last summer, officials said.

He was convicted on 13 misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy, though he had originally been charged with 89 counts.

After entering his plea, Jensen was immediately sentenced to two years in county jail, three years probation, 45 days of community labor and 52 weeks of sexual impulse classes, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Jensen will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, prosecutors said.

A total of 89 people — 63 women and 26 men — were recorded on the hidden camera in a three-week span last June and July, according to investigators.

A city staffer discovered the camera in a unisex employee restroom on July 5 and reported it to authorities, sparking a monthslong investigation.

Detectives determined the device had also been placed in a bathroom at Starbucks in the Golden Cove Shopping Center.

Officials sifted through hours of footage and found video of the camera being set up, allowing them to identify Jensen as a suspect.

Jensen was arrested Sept. 25, but city officials said he had already resigned from his post and hadn’t been at City Hall since Aug. 2.