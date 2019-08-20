× In a First, L.A. Police Commission Picks Women to Lead the Civilian Oversight Panel

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday selected women to lead the oversight panel of one of the nation’s largest police forces.

In unanimous votes, commissioners picked Eileen Decker to be president and Shane Murphy Goldsmith as vice president. The leaders typically serve two years in those roles.

Among her priorities, Decker said she wants to hold more meetings throughout the community and make sure the department’s de-escalation policies are embedded throughout the ranks. She also plans to ask Inspector General Mark Smith to audit those practices. She also vowed to make sure commissioners conduct fair reviews of use-of-force cases, noting it’s the most important role of the panel.

“We can help expand Angelenos’ trust in the LAPD,” Decker said, noting the department needs to build upon racial, ethnic and gender diversity when hiring new officers. “I’m committed to listening to you and hearing your perspective.”

