Live: Procession Honoring CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr.

Italian Prime Minister to Resign After Right-Wing League Party Pulls Backing

Posted 7:19 AM, August 20, 2019, by
Italys Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives to attend the 100th anniversary of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) on July 12, 2019 in Milan. (Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

Italys Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives to attend the 100th anniversary of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) on July 12, 2019 in Milan. (Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told senators he is handing in his resignation because his right-wing coalition partner, the League party led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has decided to yank its support for the populist government.

Conte said he will go later Tuesday to officially inform Italian President Sergio Mattarella of his decision. Mattarella, as head of state, could ask Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in Parliament, or accept his resignation and see if some other leader can forge an alternative coalition.

Failing that, Mattarella could dissolve Parliament, setting the stage for a new general election as early as October.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.