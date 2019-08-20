‘Killing Lorenzen: Love•Basketball•Murder’ with April Thompson

Posted 5:50 AM, August 20, 2019, by and

Jason and Bobby continue their special series of interviews at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Miami. This week, are joined by Jason’s former WREG colleague, news anchor April Thompson. April discusses their new true crime podcast Killing Lorenzen: Love•Basketball•Murder, which chronicles the life and death of promising basketball star Lorenzen Wright and his ex-wife who pleaded guilty to facilitating his murder.

Episode quote

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Philippians 4:13

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.