Man Seeking Employment at Watts Recycling Company Shoots Owner in Arm After Being Told They Weren't Hiring: LAPD

A man who was seeking employment at a Watts recycling company allegedly shot the owner in the arm after being told they weren’t hiring, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 5:10 a.m. Aug. 12 along the 1700 block of East 111th Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man walked into the business asking for employment and wanted to speak to the owner, LAPD officials said in a news release.

Employees told the man they were not hiring and to come back another time.

The man “eventually located and contacted” the owner, who reiterated that they were not hiring, police said.

The man then allegedly took out a handgun and shot the owner multiple times, hitting him in the arm, police said.

The man ran away and was last seen heading west on East 111th Street toward Compton Avenue.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and was in stable condition, police said.

The gunman remains at large. He was described as being between 25 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a long-sleeved gray shirt and black pants. Police said he has a tattoo of three dots under his left eye and may also have tattoos on his neck.

The man identified himself to a witness as “Julian” and said he was from the Lincoln Heights area. Police believe he may have arrived in a late 90s Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the shooter or the incident can call 213-972-7886.