Manhattan Beach ‘Emoji House’ Is on the Market for $1.749 Million

Posted 12:29 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:08PM, August 20, 2019

The emoji-smiling hot-pink house that launched a neighborhood brouhaha in Manhattan Beach is on the market.

A pink home on 39th Street in Manhattan Beach features two emojis in this 2019 photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The beach-adjacent property was listed Monday for $1.749 million, two weeks after homeowners and renters in the El Porto neighborhood raised objections to the paint job at a City Council meeting.

The battle between homeowner Kathryn Kidd and her neighbors started in May, when residents reported Kidd to the city for illegally using her property for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb. After Kidd was fined $4,000 for violating the city’s rental laws, the once-beige property was painted a loud pink, adorned with two yellow emoji faces. The unfolding saga was first reported by Easy Reader News.

Kidd purchased the 1931-built duplex in March 2018 for $1.35 million. According to Zillow, the property on 39th Street was listed in December 2018 for $1.99 million, before it was pulled from the market a few months later. Now it’s up for sale again.

