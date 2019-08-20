Maryland Man Arrested After Making Threats Against Hispanics in Florida: FBI

BREAKING: Most of 405 Fwy Shut Down in Long Beach Area Due to Crash; Traffic Jammed
Posted 9:07 AM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, August 20, 2019

A Maryland man is jailed in Seattle after the FBI said he made a series of social media threats against Hispanics in the Miami area.

Court records show 35-year-old Eric Lin had an initial court hearing Monday in Seattle federal court on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication. Lin has not yet entered a plea.

An FBI complaint in Miami says Lin sent messages via Facebook between May and August to a Hispanic woman he knows, threatening her and her family, expressing support for Adolf Hitler and calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and other ethnic groups.

The FBI says Lin, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was arrested Friday in Seattle on the federal charges filed in Miami. Lin has a bail hearing next week in Seattle.

