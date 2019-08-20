Most of 405 Freeway Shut Down in Long Beach After Crash Involving Big Rig; Traffic Jammed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traffic was snarled along the 405 through Long Beach Tuesday after a multivehicle crash involving a big rig prompted officials to close most of the lanes on both sides of the freeway.

The crash took place just after 9:30 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway at the connector to the southbound 710 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the collision, the log stated. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The semi began leaking fuel, and about 75 gallons of Diesel had spilled onto the roadway as of 1:20 a.m., according to CHP. A hazmat team has been called out to assess the situation.

The big rig, which ended up on top of the center divider wall, also spilled its load of pipes all over the roadway, Sky5 video showed. A boom and a crane would be required to remove the large vehicle from the road, authorities said.

A SigAlert has been issued, and the southbound freeway was initially completely shut down. By 10:40 a.m., however, one lane had reopened, according to CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.

The HOV and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes have all been closed on the northbound side.

With nearly all of the lanes closed, traffic was backed up in the area, according to the aerial footage.

It was not immediately clear when the roadway would be fully reopened.

SIGALERT IN LONG BEACH: SB AND NB I-405 SOUTH OF LONG BEACH BLVD - BOTH DIRECTIONS - HOV, #1, 2, AND 3 LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 20, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.