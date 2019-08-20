× NorCal Woman Does Yoga Next to Crashed Car After Leading Deputies on Chase: Sheriff’s Office

An erratic pursuit by deputies through a Northern California town ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole and launched into an impromptu yoga session in a field, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

The bizarre situation began Thursday morning when Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies were called about a woman who had parked her silver Nissan Xterra and was trespassing on property near Valley and Eastside roads in Willits.

Deputies couldn’t find the woman, so they left. But nearly three hours later, deputies received another call from a person reporting that the same woman had returned to the property and was lying face-down in a field.

Deputies responded and found Jennifer Risch, 39, sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV, they said. When they tried to speak with her, she started the vehicle and drove off, sheriff’s officials said.

