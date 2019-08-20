Police Discover 2 Dead Children in Ontario, Describing Incident as ‘Suspicious’

2 Children Found Dead in Ontario in ‘Suspicious Death’ Case; Adult Taken to Hospital: Police

Posted 6:14 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, August 20, 2019

Police discovered two dead children after responding to a home in Ontario Tuesday in an incident authorities have described as suspicious.

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street before finding the two victims, whose ages have not been released, according to the Ontario Police Department. One adult was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital.

While the causes of death remain under investigation, police earlier described the incident as a “suspicious death.”

Authorities continue to investigate and have said there is no threat to the neighborhood. No other details have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.