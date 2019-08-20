San Diego State Bans Electric Scooters, Neglects to Tell Students

BREAKING: Most of 405 Fwy Shut Down in Long Beach Area Due to Crash; Traffic Jammed
People ride electric Bird scooters in this undated image. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

In a move to protect public safety, San Diego State University has banned the use of virtually all electric and motorized versions of scooters, skateboards, bikes, roller skates and hoverboards on campus.

The university said that the ban was approved by the University Senate in March, but that the school didn’t publicly announce it until Monday, a week before fall classes are scheduled to begin.

SDSU will allow students to use these kind of dockless devices to commute to and from SDSU. But riders won’t be able to operate them on the main campus on Montezuma Mesa.

“Micro-mobility companies have set up ‘geofencing’ around campus, which will alert riders when they are approaching the ‘no-ride’ campus zones,” SDSU said Monday in a statement. “Once the rider enters the geofence, the device will begin to slow significantly.”

