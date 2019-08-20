Teen Girl Found Tied up in Car on 5 Fwy Was Being Taken by Family to Drug Rehab in Mexico: CHP

The California Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl found bound and gagged in a car was abducted by her father and sister in an attempt to take her to a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico.

CHP Officer Kevin Smale tells The San Diego Union-Tribune someone spotted the bound girl in the back seat of the car on southbound Interstate 5 Monday evening and called 911.

Officers stopped the car a short time later in Carlsbad.

Smale says in a statement that investigators determined the girl’s 67-year-old father and 21-year-old sister abducted her with the intent to take her to drug treatment. Smale also says the 17-year-old admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year.

The girl was taken into protective custody. Her family members could face charges.

