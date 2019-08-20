× Visitors Get Free Entry to All National Parks This Sunday in Honor of Founder’s Day

Anyone looking for an excuse to spend time outdoors this weekend need not look far: You can get free entry to any national or state park Sunday in honor of the system’s 103rd birthday.

Even popular parks like Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Death Valley won’t charge single-day admission fees as the National Park Service celebrates Founder’s Day on Aug. 25.

The event marks the day President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act in 1916.

There’s no cost to get in the gate, but visitors may still have to pay for amenities such as camping, boat launches and special tours.

If you’re busy this weekend, you may have not missed your chance. NPS offers free entry on a handful of holidays, and the promotion will be back Sept. 28 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Not all parks charge entrance fees, but those that do typically offer several options including a $30 private-vehicle pass that’s valid for a week.

There are more the 400 parks in the nationwide system. Click here to search those closest to you.