Cyntoia Brown-Long Released From Prison, Debate About Human Trafficking Victim Who Served 15 Years With Mary David
-
Former Prosecutor and UN Advisor Mary David on How Jeffrey Epstein Operated Like a Human Trafficker
-
Cyntoia Brown to Be Released From Prison After Serving 15 Years for Killing Man Who Bought Her for Sex
-
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison After Serving 15 Years for Killing Man Who Bought Her for Sex
-
CEO of C.A.S.T Kay Buck Talks on Ending Human Trafficking
-
Female LAPD Officers Go Undercover in City’s Battle Against Human Trafficking
-
-
Leader of Mexican Church La Luz Del Mundo Charged With Child Rape, Human Trafficking in SoCal
-
La Luz Del Mundo Megachurch Stands Behind Leader Accused of Child Rape, Human Trafficking
-
Human Trafficking Suspect on ICE’s Most Wanted List Is Arrested in Michigan After Yearslong Manhunt
-
Judge Orders La Luz del Mundo Leader to Be Held Without Bail in Child Rape Case
-
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Sentenced to Life in U.S. Prison
-
-
$50M Bail for La Luz del Mundo Leader Accused of Sex Abuse Is Highest Ever in L.A. County: State AG
-
YouTube Rapper Charged With Pimping and Pandering O.C. Woman; Other Victims Sought: DA
-
Rescue of Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Leads to 3 Arrested, Charged in Ventura County: Sheriff