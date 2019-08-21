× Disgruntled Employee With Firearms Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting at Long Beach Hotel: Police

Police in Long Beach said they thwarted a possible mass shooting this week when they arrested a disgruntled hotel cook who allegedly threatened to carry out violence at his workplace.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, who worked at the Long Beach Marriott, was taken into custody Tuesday at his home in Huntington Beach. Officers seized multiple high-powered firearms, including an assault rifle; 38 high-capacity magazines; and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.

Police said Montoya on Monday told a coworker that he planned to come into work and shoot everybody he saw at the hotel. Montoya was angry about a human resources issue, according to investigators.

The coworker notified police, and officers located Montoya and took him into custody the following day.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.