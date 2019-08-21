× Gov. Newsom Says His 1st Pet Was an Otter Named Potter on Visit to Paradise Grade School

For a group of second-graders in Paradise, Calif., the rural community still on the mend after last year’s devastating fires, it was hard to know what was more interesting on Wednesday: A visit from California’s governor or the story about the unusual first pet he had as a young boy.

When asked by Gov. Gavin Newsom to guess the type of animal it was, the children offered several ideas.

The students shouted out a few conventional choices: A dog, a cat or maybe a frog? All incorrect. One boy suggested a sock.

“My first pet was an otter, like an otter, and his name was Potter,” Newsom told the 7- and 8-year-olds. “Potter the Otter.”

