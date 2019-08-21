Healthy Snack Ideas to Refuel Your Kids With Cooking Instructor Pamela Salzman

Posted 10:56 AM, August 21, 2019, by

Natural Foods Cooking instructor, Holistic Health Counselor and author of the cookbook “Kitchen Matters” Pamela Salzman joined us live with creative and nutritious back to school snack ideas. For more info on Pamela’s cooking classes, her cookbook “Kitchen Matters” and more of her recipes, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.