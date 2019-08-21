Highland Man Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested a Highland man on Wednesday suspected downloading and distributing child pornography.

Kristoffer Dallas Buck, 37, was arrested when the Fontana Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team served a search warrant at his home in Highland, according to a news release.

A search of Buck’s electronic storage devices revealed evidence of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet, police said.

Investigators said Buck was in possession of more than 150 illegal videos.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center for possession and distribution of child pornography.