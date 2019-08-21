Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Fatally Striking Pedestrian in South L.A. Crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Surveillance video captured the fatal crash at the intersection of West 98th Street and South Vermont Avenue about 11 p.m.

The video shows the pedestrian exiting a Metro bus before entering the crosswalk.

The pedestrian is almost halfway across the street and then realizes two cars are quickly approaching.

The unidentified victim stops for a moment and then is fatally struck by one of the vehicles.

The car that struck the victim continued driving away from the scene following the crash.

Several residents heard the crash and came outside, including one woman who wanted to make sure none of her family members were involved.

“It makes me feel angry. It makes me feel scared. I mean, it’s not that hard to stop,” the resident said.

The vehicle in the video appears to be an older sedan but no further information was available from authorities.