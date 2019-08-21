× L.A. Man Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison After Crashing Into Police Cars, Vehicle With Baby on Board During Chase

A Los Angeles man was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to crashing into multiple vehicles during a pursuit earlier this year, including one carrying a baby, officials announced Wednesday.

Pharuehat Wilaisophakun, 27, pleaded to one count each of assault on a peace officer and fleeing an officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Wilaisophakun led LAPD on a chase April 4 after an officer witnessed him crash into a vehicle while in a 2018 Prius near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue and he did not stop.

He then drove away at a high rate of speed, ran red lights, weaved in and out of traffic and hit multiple vehicles, officials said.

At one point, three police vehicles tried to block Wilaisophakun’s car and he rammed them. He also crashed into a parked vehicle with a baby inside, but the baby was not injured, officials said.

The pursuit ended in East Hollywood when Wilaisophakun’s car crashed into a truck and police pinned him in, aerial video from Sky5 showed.