Man Shot and Killed by Deputies in Stanton

A man is dead after he was shot and killed by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy in Stanton on Wednesday.

The incident happened when deputies responded to a family disturbance call around 7:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Sycamore Avenue, according to Carrie Braun with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At some point during the interaction, a man was fatally shot by deputies, although specific details were not immediately available.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s. His identity has not been released.

No deputies were injured. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation, per protocol.