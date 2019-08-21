× Man With Schizophrenia Charged With Killing Mother Inside Their Laguna Beach Home

A man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother after her body was found inside the home they shared, officials announced Wednesday.

Matthew Bryson McDonald, 34, was arrested Sunday soon after the Laguna Beach Police Department responded to their residence in an upscale mobile home neighborhood on 30802 Coast Highway and found the victim’s body, 61-year-old Megan Hampton, authorities said.

McDonald has catatonic schizophrenia, and his mother was his guardian, according to court documents, the Los Angeles Times reported. Those who knew the victim described Hampton as a devoted mother, the paper said.

Her remains was initially discovered by a friend, who had gone to the home to pick the victim up for church, Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota told KTLA.

Responding officers found clear signs of trauma at the scene, Cota said. Some area residents on social media said they heard screaming from the home.

McDonald is facing one felony count of murder with a sentencing enhancement allegation that he personally used a knife, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.