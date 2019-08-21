Mother Named Person of Interest in Deaths of Teen Girl, Baby Sister in Ontario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother found unresponsive in the same Ontario home where the bodies of her two daughters were discovered Tuesday has been named a person of interest in their deaths, authorities said Wednesday.

A press release providing further details into the investigation was expected later Wednesday morning, Ontario Police Department Sgt. Bill Russell said.

Police were sent to the home in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street when the girls’ father called 911 about 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the two girls, ages 14 years and 4 months old, had both been killed.

The girls’ identities have not been released.

Their mother, who was initially unresponsive, was hospitalized with “slight injuries” and later listed in stable condition, Russell said on Tuesday.

It was unclear what injuries the mother had or how she sustained them.

The girls’ father was questioned by police and released Tuesday, Russell said.

A man at the scene on Tuesday who identified himself as a cousin of the family’s said he was shocked by the news.

“I don’t think (there were) any problems,” Trac Pham told KTLA.

