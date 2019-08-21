Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery, Multivehicle Crash Involving Big Rig in Camarillo

One person died and another was hospitalized after a fiery crash in Camarillo Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The three-vehicle collision — which involved a motorcycle, a semi-truck and a sedan — happened around 7:45 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road south of Las Posas Street, the California Highway Patrol’s incident log stated.

The big rig was carrying a heavy load of cardboard, authorities said, and the crash caused the truck to erupt in flames.

#ValleyTC @VCFD FFs were dispatched to a TC with victims trapped in a burning car. A motorcycle, semi and sedan were involved. FFs extinguished the car fire and rescued a pt from the sedan. The semi driver had minor injuries and the motorcyclist unfortunately died. @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/qfrRkwUASx — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 21, 2019

Firefighters responded to a report of a crash with people trapped in a burning car and rescued one patient from the sedan, according to the Fire Department.

They then extinguished the blaze.

The motorcyclist died after the crash. Authorities have not identified the individual.

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, while another motorist who received minor injuries was not transported, fire officials said.

Pleasant Valley Road has been closed from Las Posas to East Fifth Street as crews mop up after the car and investigate the deadly collision.

No additional information was immediately released.

#ValleyTC Update: Total of 3 pts. 1 pt fatally injured. 1 enroute to hospital with moderate injuries. 1 pt not transported. The semi had a heavy fire load of cardboard. @VCFD crews are using Crash 50 to penetrate the materials. @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/dZ5YgQbxvX — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 21, 2019