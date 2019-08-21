Quentin Tarantino to Become First-Time Father

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Tarantino attend the screening of "The Wild Goose Lake" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino is going to be telling a whole new brand of “Once upon a time” tale — the bedtime-story kind.

The “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” director is about to become a father.

His representative Katherine Rowe says Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting a baby. No further details were released.

The couple met in 2009 and married last November just after Tarantino finished shooting “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that became a summer hit.

It’s the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs,” and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

