Racist, Anti-Immigrant Fliers Found on San Jose State Campus as Classes Begin

Fliers containing racist and anti-immigrant content were found plastered across the campus of San Jose State, university officials announced Tuesday, a day before classes began.

In a blog post Tuesday, President Mary Papazian said the fliers, which violated the university’s “time, place and manner regulations,” were quickly removed. Discrimination would not be tolerated on campus, she said.

“As the new academic year unfolds, we may see more activity that is inconsistent with our core values of diversity, inclusion, respect and understanding,” Papazian wrote. “And while we will not suppress freedom of speech — to do so would negate those same core values and our mandates as a public institution of higher learning — we will continue to review and enforce all appropriate policies and procedures governing such activity on campus.”

University officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. It was not clear when or where the fliers were posted.

