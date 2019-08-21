Secrets & Mysteries of the Brain With Dr. Rahul Jandial | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dr. Rahul Jandial is a neurosurgeon and scientist at City of Hope in Duarte, California. His research focuses on the biology of cancer metastasis to the brain. Dr. Jandial is an associate professor and has authored 10 books and more than 100 academic articles on surgery, neuroscience and cancer biology. As a surgeon, Dr. Jandial helps patients with cancer. Dr. Jandial is also a regular contributor to the KTLA 5 Morning News.