Serial Killer Who Claimed to Murdering 90 Women, Including L.A. Victims, to Plead Guilty in Ohio Slayings: Prosecutors

Authorities say a serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women will plead guilty and be sentenced this week to resolve two decades-old Ohio cases.

Samuel Little was indicted earlier this year for the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

The 80-year-old Little also is charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. Her identity remains unknown.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’turz) says Little will plead guilty and be sentenced on Friday.

He was previously convicted of killing three Los Angeles-area women among the dozens of slayings he’s claimed to have committed nationwide.

Little will appear via Skype from a California prison where he is serving multiple life sentences for other killings. A message seeking comment was left with Little’s attorney Wednesday.