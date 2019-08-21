× Deputy Wounded in Shooting Near Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

A deputy was wounded after a gunman opened fire near the Lancaster sheriff’s station Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfire struck the deputy in the shoulder, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Marvin Crowder.

Crowder said the shooting was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m.

Aerial video showed a large law enforcement response near the corner of Beech Avenue and Jackman Street.

The area was considered an active scene and being blocked off as deputies searched for the suspect, officials said.

The activity appeared to be centered at an apartment building at the intersection. The location is about a block north of the Lancaster sheriff’s station and next to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Check back for updates on this developing story.